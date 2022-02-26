PU Conveyor Belts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PU Conveyor Belts in global, including the following market information:

Global PU Conveyor Belts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PU Conveyor Belts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KM)

Global top five PU Conveyor Belts companies in 2021 (%)

The global PU Conveyor Belts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PU Conveyor Belts include VIS GmbH, Martens, NILOS, Ammeraal Beltech, Derco, Yongli Belting, Jiangxi Beltar Industrial Belting, Reveyron and UBR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PU Conveyor Belts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PU Conveyor Belts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)

Global PU Conveyor Belts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Global PU Conveyor Belts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)

Global PU Conveyor Belts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Processing

Grain Transportation

Others

Global PU Conveyor Belts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)

Global PU Conveyor Belts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PU Conveyor Belts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PU Conveyor Belts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PU Conveyor Belts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KM)

Key companies PU Conveyor Belts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VIS GmbH

Martens

NILOS

Ammeraal Beltech

Derco

Yongli Belting

Jiangxi Beltar Industrial Belting

Reveyron

UBR

Esbelt

Habasit

Plastena

B GROUP

SVbelting

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PU Conveyor Belts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PU Conveyor Belts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PU Conveyor Belts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PU Conveyor Belts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PU Conveyor Belts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PU Conveyor Belts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PU Conveyor Belts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PU Conveyor Belts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PU Conveyor Belts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PU Conveyor Belts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PU Conveyor Belts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PU Conveyor Belts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PU Conveyor Belts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PU Conveyor Belts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PU Conveyor Belts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PU Conveyor Belts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

