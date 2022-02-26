Roller Conveyor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Roller Conveyor in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Roller Conveyor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Roller Conveyor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chain-Driven Roller Conveyors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Roller Conveyor include Titan Conveyors, Maschinenbau Kitz, Ensalco, DS Handling, Fastrax, Wheelabrator, Hytrol, Jolinpack and Wyma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Roller Conveyor companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Roller Conveyor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Roller Conveyor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chain-Driven Roller Conveyors
- Belt-Driven Live Roller Conveyors
- Gravity Roller Conveyors
- Powered Roller Conveyor
- Accumulating Roller Conveyor
- Flexible Roller Conveyor
- Pallet Handling Roller Conveyor
- Others
Global Roller Conveyor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Roller Conveyor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural
- Electronic
- Food Processing
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Global Roller Conveyor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Roller Conveyor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Roller Conveyor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Roller Conveyor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Titan Conveyors
- Maschinenbau Kitz
- Ensalco
- DS Handling
- Fastrax
- Wheelabrator
- Hytrol
- Jolinpack
- Wyma
- Axmann
- Rack & Roll
- EQM
- LEWCO
- Marceau
- Alvey
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Roller Conveyor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Roller Conveyor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Roller Conveyor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Roller Conveyor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Roller Conveyor Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Roller Conveyor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Roller Conveyor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Roller Conveyor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Roller Conveyor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Roller Conveyor Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roller Conveyor Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Roller Conveyor Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roller Conveyor Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Roller Conveyor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
