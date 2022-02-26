Roofing Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Roofing Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Roofing Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Roofing Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Roofing Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Roofing Materials market was valued at 111110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 130250 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Asphalt Shingles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Roofing Materials include Braas Monier Building Group, Etex, GAF Materials, Owens Corning, American Hydrotech, Atlas Roofing, CertainTeed, Eagle Roofing Products and IKO Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Roofing Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Roofing Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Roofing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Asphalt Shingles

Clay Tile

Metal roofing

Wood Shingles

Others

Global Roofing Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Roofing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Global Roofing Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Roofing Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Roofing Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Roofing Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Roofing Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Roofing Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Braas Monier Building Group

Etex

GAF Materials

Owens Corning

American Hydrotech

Atlas Roofing

CertainTeed

Eagle Roofing Products

IKO Industries

Johns Manville

Zappone Manufacturing

Euroshield

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Roofing Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Roofing Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Roofing Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Roofing Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Roofing Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Roofing Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Roofing Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Roofing Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Roofing Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Roofing Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Roofing Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Roofing Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Roofing Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Roofing Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

