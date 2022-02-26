Large Capacity Power Transformer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Large Capacity Power Transformer in global, including the following market information:

Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Large Capacity Power Transformer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Large Capacity Power Transformer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-phase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Large Capacity Power Transformer include Siemens, Alstom, GE, ABB, Altrafo, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Layer Electronics, MACE and Ormazabal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Large Capacity Power Transformer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-phase

Three-phase

Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Station

Transformer Substation

Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Large Capacity Power Transformer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Large Capacity Power Transformer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Large Capacity Power Transformer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Large Capacity Power Transformer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Alstom

GE

ABB

Altrafo

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Layer Electronics

MACE

Ormazabal

SPX Transformer

Toshiba

XD Group

TBEA

Ruhstrat

Mitsubishi Electric

LS Industrial

J Schneider Elektrotechnik

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Large Capacity Power Transformer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Large Capacity Power Transformer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Large Capacity Power Transformer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Large Capacity Power Transformer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Large Capacity Power Transformer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Large Capacity Power Transformer Players in Global Market

