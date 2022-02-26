Linear Electric Actuators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Linear Electric Actuators in global, including the following market information:
- Global Linear Electric Actuators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Linear Electric Actuators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Linear Electric Actuators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Linear Electric Actuators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AC Motors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Linear Electric Actuators include Rotork, Auma, Flowserve, Emerson, ABB, BERNARD, SNNA, Biffi and Tomoe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Linear Electric Actuators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Linear Electric Actuators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Linear Electric Actuators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- AC Motors
- DC Motors
Global Linear Electric Actuators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Linear Electric Actuators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power Industry
- Oil & Gas Industry
- General Industry
- Others
Global Linear Electric Actuators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Linear Electric Actuators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Linear Electric Actuators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Linear Electric Actuators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Linear Electric Actuators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Linear Electric Actuators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Rotork
- Auma
- Flowserve
- Emerson
- ABB
- BERNARD
- SNNA
- Biffi
- Tomoe
- Nihon Koso
- Tefulong
- CDF
- SAIC
- Aotuo Ke
- Chuanyi Automation
- Zhonghuan TIG
- SIG
- PS Automation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Linear Electric Actuators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Linear Electric Actuators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Linear Electric Actuators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Linear Electric Actuators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Linear Electric Actuators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Linear Electric Actuators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Linear Electric Actuators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Linear Electric Actuators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Linear Electric Actuators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Linear Electric Actuators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Linear Electric Actuators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Linear Electric Actuators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Linear Electric Actuators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linear Electric Actuators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Linear Electric Actuators Companies
