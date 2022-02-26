Luxury Wax Candles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Wax Candles in global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Wax Candles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Luxury Wax Candles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Luxury Wax Candles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury Wax Candles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paraffin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Wax Candles include Blyth, Jarden Corp, Colonial Candle, S. C. Johnson & Son, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Langley/Emprire Candle, Lancaster Colony, Armadilla Wax Works and Dianne’s Custom Candles, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Luxury Wax Candles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Wax Candles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Wax Candles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paraffin

Synthetic

Global Luxury Wax Candles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Wax Candles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Traditional Field

Craft Field

Global Luxury Wax Candles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Wax Candles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Wax Candles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Wax Candles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Luxury Wax Candles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Luxury Wax Candles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Blyth

Jarden Corp

Colonial Candle

S. C. Johnson & Son

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Langley/Emprire Candle

Lancaster Colony

Armadilla Wax Works

Dianne’s Custom Candles

Bolsius

Gies

Vollmar

Kingking

Talent

Zhong Nam

Pintian Wax

Everlight

Allite

Candle-lite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Wax Candles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luxury Wax Candles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luxury Wax Candles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luxury Wax Candles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luxury Wax Candles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Luxury Wax Candles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luxury Wax Candles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luxury Wax Candles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luxury Wax Candles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Luxury Wax Candles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Luxury Wax Candles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Wax Candles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Wax Candles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Wax Candles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Wax Candles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Wax Candles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Luxury Wax Candles Market Size

