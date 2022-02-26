2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2-Propylheptanol Above 99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) include Perstorp, BASF, Evonik Industries, Dow Chemical Company, Sinopec, Elekeiroz and Suzhou Vosun Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2-Propylheptanol Above 99.5%

2-Propylheptanol 99%

Other

Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plasticizers

Surfactants

Acrylates

Synthetic lubricants

Other

Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Perstorp

BASF

Evonik Industries

Dow Chemical Company

Sinopec

Elekeiroz

Suzhou Vosun Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Propylheptanol (CAS 10042-59-8) Players in Global Market

