Metal Coil Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Metal Coil Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Coil Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Coil Coating include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar, BASF, Beckers, NIPSEA Group, KCC, Actega(Altana) and Axalta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Coil Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Coil Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Coil Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester Coil Coating

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

Plastisol Coil Coating

Others

Global Metal Coil Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Coil Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Appliance Industry

Others

Global Metal Coil Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Coil Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Coil Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Coil Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Coil Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metal Coil Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Valspar

BASF

Beckers

NIPSEA Group

KCC

Actega(Altana)

Axalta

Dura Coat Products

Henkel

Daikin

Titan Coating

KelCoatings

Srisol

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Coil Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Coil Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Coil Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Coil Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Coil Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Coil Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Coil Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Coil Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Coil Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Coil Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

