Micro Pig Feed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Micro Pig Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Compound Feed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Micro Pig Feed include Twins Group, CP Group, New Hope, Cargill, Zhengbang Group, Agravis, DBN Group, ForFarmers and Anyou Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Micro Pig Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Micro Pig Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Micro Pig Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Compound Feed
- Concentrated Feed
- Others
Global Micro Pig Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Micro Pig Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- 7-35 Days
- 35-70 Days
- Others
Global Micro Pig Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Micro Pig Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Micro Pig Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Micro Pig Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Micro Pig Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Micro Pig Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Twins Group
- CP Group
- New Hope
- Cargill
- Zhengbang Group
- Agravis
- DBN Group
- ForFarmers
- Anyou Group
- Jinxinnong
- DaChan
- Tecon
- TRS Group
- Wellhope
- Xinnong
- Hi-Pro Feeds
- Invechina
- Purina Animal Nutrition
