Microfiber Yarns Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Microfiber Yarns market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White (100%) Acrylic Yarn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microfiber Yarns include Aditya Birla Yarn, Hanil Synthetic Fiber, Indorama, Sutlej Textiles and Industries, Chenab Textile Mills, Sadiq Group, Sharman Woollen Mills, Taekwang and Gurteks Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microfiber Yarns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microfiber Yarns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Microfiber Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White (100%) Acrylic Yarn

White Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

Colored (100%) Acrylic Yarn

Colored Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

Others

Global Microfiber Yarns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Microfiber Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sweater

Blanket

Carpet

Others

Global Microfiber Yarns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Microfiber Yarns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microfiber Yarns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microfiber Yarns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microfiber Yarns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Microfiber Yarns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aditya Birla Yarn

Hanil Synthetic Fiber

Indorama

Sutlej Textiles and Industries

Chenab Textile Mills

Sadiq Group

Sharman Woollen Mills

Taekwang

Gurteks Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microfiber Yarns Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microfiber Yarns Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microfiber Yarns Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microfiber Yarns Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Microfiber Yarns Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microfiber Yarns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Microfiber Yarns Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microfiber Yarns Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microfiber Yarns Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microfiber Yarns Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Microfiber Yarns Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

