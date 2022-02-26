News

Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

High Concentration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Grade Nitroguanidine include IPI, AlzChem AG, Tendenci, Sino-Agri United, Soochow, Gulang Changhai and Beilite Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Grade Nitroguanidine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • High Concentration
  • Low Concentration

Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Pesticides
  • Automotive Airbags
  • Others

Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Medical Grade Nitroguanidine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Medical Grade Nitroguanidine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Medical Grade Nitroguanidine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Medical Grade Nitroguanidine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • IPI
  • AlzChem AG
  • Tendenci
  • Sino-Agri United
  • Soochow
  • Gulang Changhai
  • Beilite Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Grade Nitroguanidine Companies

