Prepared Animal Feed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Prepared Animal Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Pellets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prepared Animal Feed include CP Group, Nutreco, Cargill, New Hope Group, Purina, Bruker Corporation, BRF, Skretting (Nutreco) and Tyson Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Prepared Animal Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Prepared Animal Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Prepared Animal Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Pellets
  • Powder
  • Others

Global Prepared Animal Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Prepared Animal Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Poultry
  • Horse
  • Ruminants
  • Pets
  • Pigs
  • Aquatic Animal
  • Others

Global Prepared Animal Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Prepared Animal Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Prepared Animal Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Prepared Animal Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Prepared Animal Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Prepared Animal Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • CP Group
  • Nutreco
  • Cargill
  • New Hope Group
  • Purina
  • Bruker Corporation
  • BRF
  • Skretting (Nutreco)
  • Tyson Food
  • Zen-noh
  • DSM
  • ForFarmers BV
  • East Hope
  • COFCO
  • Twins Group
  • Tongwei
  • Dachan Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prepared Animal Feed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Prepared Animal Feed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Prepared Animal Feed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Prepared Animal Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Prepared Animal Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Prepared Animal Feed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prepared Animal Feed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Prepared Animal Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Prepared Animal Feed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Prepared Animal Feed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Prepared Animal Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prepared Animal Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Prepared Animal Feed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prepared Animal Feed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prepared Animal Feed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prepared Animal Feed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

