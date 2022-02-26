NewsTechnology

Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Longifolene

The global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Content 85% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) include Penta Manufacturing Co., Indofine Chemical Company, Inc., ABCR GmbH & Co KG, Leancare Ltd., Dujodwala Products Ltd., Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd., Sinochem Guangdong Co., Ltd., Sud Pines Pvt. Ltd. and B&S Group (Asia) Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Content 85%
  • Content 95%
  • Other

Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Isolongifolene Synthesis
  • Dilongifolylborane Synthesis
  • Other

Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Penta Manufacturing Co.
  • Indofine Chemical Company, Inc.
  • ABCR GmbH & Co KG
  • Leancare Ltd.
  • Dujodwala Products Ltd.
  • Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd.
  • Sinochem Guangdong Co., Ltd.
  • Sud Pines Pvt. Ltd.
  • B&S Group (Asia) Ltd
  • Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Finetech Industry Limited
  • Triveni Chemicals
  • Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd
  • Mehta Oil Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Longifolene (CAS 475-20-7) Companies

Tags
