Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/125154/global-isolongifolene-market-2022-2028-307

Purity 85% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) include Sunny Rosin Co. Ltd., Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals Co., Ltd., Fujian Qingliu Minshan Chemical Co., Ltd., Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd., Rosewachem Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Sage Chemical Co., Ltd., Advanced Technology & Industrial Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Bestally Biotechnology Co., Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 85%

Purity 80%

Other

Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Flavoring

Fragrances in Personal Care

Natural Insecticide and Pesticide

Other

Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sunny Rosin Co. Ltd.

Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Fujian Qingliu Minshan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Conier Chem & Pharma Limited

Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd.

Rosewachem Co., Ltd

Hangzhou Sage Chemical Co., Ltd.

Advanced Technology & Industrial Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Bestally Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/125154/global-isolongifolene-market-2022-2028-307

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isolongifolene (CAS 1135-66-6) Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/