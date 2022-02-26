Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) include Wuhan Magic Biotechnology, Minshan Chemical, Angene International Limited, Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd., Suzhou Health Chemicals Co., Ltd., Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd and Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content 95%

Content 98%

Other

Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Soap

Smoke

Ointment

Other

Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wuhan Magic Biotechnology

Minshan Chemical

Angene International Limited

Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Health Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isolongifolenone (CAS 23747-14-0) Players in Global Market

