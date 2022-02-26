NewsTechnology

Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isolongifolanone

The global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Purity 80% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) include Zhejiang Newfine Industry Co., Ltd., AN PharmaTech Co Ltd, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, Qinmu Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd., Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd., BePharm Ltd., Oxchem Corporation, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals and Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Purity 80%
  • Purity 75%
  • Purity 70%

Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Flavor Formula
  • Chemical Intermediate
  • Medical
  • Natural Insecticide and Pesticide

Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Zhejiang Newfine Industry Co., Ltd.
  • AN PharmaTech Co Ltd
  • Conier Chem & Pharma Limited
  • Qinmu Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd.
  • Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • BePharm Ltd.
  • Oxchem Corporation
  • Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
  • Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Shanghai Weide Chemical Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isolongifolanone (CAS 23787-90-8) Players in Global Market

