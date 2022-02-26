Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 72% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) include Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd., Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd, Advanced Technology & Industrial Co., Ltd., Zhejiang J&C Biological Technology Co.,Limited, Zhoushan Hikong Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Angene International Limited and Suzhou Health Chemicals Co., Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 72%

Purity 90%

Other

Global Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ingredient of Fragrance Formula

Synthesis Material of Alloocimene

Other

Global Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ocimene (CAS 29714-87-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Conier Chem & Pharma Limited

Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou FandaChem Co.,Ltd

Advanced Technology & Industrial Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang J&C Biological Technology Co.,Limited

Zhoushan Hikong Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

Angene International Limited

Suzhou Health Chemicals Co., Ltd.

