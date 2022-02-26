Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Beta-Phellandrene
The global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 80% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) include Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Shanghai Witofly Chemical Co.,Ltd, Flagresso, Angene International Limited, BePharm Ltd.,
Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd., Oxchem Corporation and Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 80%
- Purity 95%
- Purity 98%
- Other
Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fragrances
- Insect-Resist & Insecticide
- Other
Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP
- Shanghai Witofly Chemical Co.,Ltd
- Flagresso
- Angene International Limited
- BePharm Ltd.
- Neostar United Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Oxchem Corporation
- Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beta-Phellandrene (CAS 555-10-2) Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/