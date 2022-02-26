Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 94% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) include Oxiquimica, S.C.Terpena S.R.L., Debye Scientific, Simagchem Corporation, Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co. Ltd., Finetech Industry Limited, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, Triveni Chemicals and Flagresso G.m.b.H., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 94%

Purity 95%

Purity 99%

Other

Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fragrance Formula of Personal Care

Food Flavor

Other

Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oxiquimica

S.C.Terpena S.R.L.

Debye Scientific

Simagchem Corporation

Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Finetech Industry Limited

Conier Chem & Pharma Limited

Triveni Chemicals

Flagresso G.m.b.H.

Pfaltz & Bauer

Forestar Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, Inc.

Acade Chemical Co., Ltd.

Polarome International Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isobornyl Acetate (CAS 125-12-2) Players in Global Market

