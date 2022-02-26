NewsTechnology

Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alpha-Phellandrene

The global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) include Penta Manufacturing Co., Flagresso G.M.B.H., S.C.Terpena S.R.L., Finetech Industry limited., Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd., Conier Chem & Pharma Limited and Pfaltz & Bauer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Purity 99%
  • Purity 98%
  • Other

Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Chiral Catalysis
  • Functional Material
  • Ingredient of Expectorant
  • Ingredient of Natural Insecticides
  • Synthetic Fragrances

Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Penta Manufacturing Co.
  • Flagresso G.M.B.H.
  • S.C.Terpena S.R.L.
  • Finetech Industry limited.
  • Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Conier Chem & Pharma Limited
  • Pfaltz & Bauer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha-Phellandrene (CAS 99-83-2) Players in Global Market

