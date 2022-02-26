Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Delta-3-Carene
The global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) include Flagresso G.M.B.H., Leap Labchem Co.,Ltd, Penta Manufacturing Company, Extrasynthese, Marlin Chemicals Ltd, Supermint Exports Pvt. Ltd. and Parchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 95%
- Purity 90%
- Other
Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solvents
- Flavor Material
Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Flagresso G.M.B.H.
- Leap Labchem Co.,Ltd
- Penta Manufacturing Company
- Extrasynthese
- Marlin Chemicals Ltd
- Supermint Exports Pvt. Ltd.
- Parchem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Delta-3-Carene (CAS:13466-78-9) Players in Global Market
