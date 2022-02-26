Paving Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Paving Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paving Materials include Veidekke ASA, Owens Corning, Martin Marietta Materials, Boral Ltd, Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA, Contact Information, Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB, Granit Construction Stock and Nexe Grupa. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paving Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paving Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paving Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cement
- Concrete Tiles
- Flagstones
- Others
Global Paving Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paving Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Transportation
- Others
Global Paving Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paving Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Paving Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Paving Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Paving Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Paving Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Veidekke ASA
- Owens Corning
- Martin Marietta Materials
- Boral Ltd
- Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA
- Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB
- Granit Construction Stock
- Nexe Grupa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paving Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paving Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paving Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paving Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paving Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paving Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paving Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paving Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paving Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paving Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paving Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paving Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paving Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paving Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paving Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paving Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Paving Materials Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
