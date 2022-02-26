Paving Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Paving Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/128034/global-paving-materials-market-2022-2028-68

Cement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paving Materials include Veidekke ASA, Owens Corning, Martin Marietta Materials, Boral Ltd, Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA, Contact Information, Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB, Granit Construction Stock and Nexe Grupa. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paving Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paving Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paving Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cement

Concrete Tiles

Flagstones

Others

Global Paving Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paving Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Transportation

Others

Global Paving Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paving Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paving Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paving Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paving Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Paving Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Veidekke ASA

Owens Corning

Martin Marietta Materials

Boral Ltd

Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA

Contact Information

Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB

Granit Construction Stock

Nexe Grupa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/128034/global-paving-materials-market-2022-2028-68

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paving Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paving Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paving Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paving Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paving Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paving Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paving Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paving Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paving Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paving Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paving Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paving Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paving Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paving Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paving Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paving Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Paving Materials Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/