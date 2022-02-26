Marble Tile Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Marble Tile
The global Marble Tile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marble Tile include GANI, Levantina, Polycor, Topalidis, Tekma, Etgran, Mumal Marbles, Marmoles Marín and Temmer Marble, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marble Tile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marble Tile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Marble Tile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Light
- Soft light
- Matte light
Global Marble Tile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Marble Tile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial buildings
- Residential building
- Municipal and public buildings
Global Marble Tile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Marble Tile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Marble Tile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Marble Tile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Marble Tile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Marble Tile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GANI
- Levantina
- Polycor
- Topalidis
- Tekma
- Etgran
- Mumal Marbles
- Marmoles Marín
- Temmer Marble
- Indiana Limestone Company
- Vetter Stone
- Universal Marble & Granite
- Xiamen Wanlistone stock
- Kangli Stone Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marble Tile Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marble Tile Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marble Tile Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marble Tile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marble Tile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Marble Tile Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marble Tile Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marble Tile Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marble Tile Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Marble Tile Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Marble Tile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marble Tile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Marble Tile Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marble Tile Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marble Tile Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marble Tile Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Marble Tile Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Light
4.1.3 Soft light
4.1.4 Matte light
