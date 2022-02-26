Tungsten Trioxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Tungsten Trioxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Calcium Tungstate Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tungsten Trioxide include Global Mineral Supply Ltd (GMS), International Tungsten Industry Association (ITIA), Tejing Tungsten and iTungsten aka Bonsai America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tungsten Trioxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tungsten Trioxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tungsten Trioxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Calcium Tungstate Method

Secondary Ammonium Tungstate Method

Global Tungsten Trioxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tungsten Trioxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fire-Resisting Material

Tungsten Filament

High Melting Point Alloy and Cemented Carbide

Other

Global Tungsten Trioxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tungsten Trioxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tungsten Trioxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tungsten Trioxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tungsten Trioxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tungsten Trioxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Global Mineral Supply Ltd (GMS)

International Tungsten Industry Association (ITIA)

Tejing Tungsten

iTungsten aka Bonsai America

