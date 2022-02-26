Monolithic Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Monolithic float glass consists of a single sheet of glass formed using the float glass manufacturing process. Monolithic glass is often modified for increased strength, improved insulating capability, and safety glazing requirements. Monolithic Glass is a single lite of glass that is typically used in the construction of the final Viracon fabricated product. The term “monolithic glass” describes a single sheet of architectural glass. The term does not apply to laminated glass, which is a sandwich of two or more sheets of glass.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Monolithic Glass in global, including the following market information:
- Global Monolithic Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Monolithic Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Monolithic Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Monolithic Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thickness Below 10mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Monolithic Glass include CSG, Guardian Industries, AGC, Tecnoglass, NSG, Saint-Gobain, PPG Industries, Tecnoglass and Taiwan Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Monolithic Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Monolithic Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Monolithic Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thickness Below 10mm
- Thickness 10~15mm
- Thickness 15~20mm
- Thickness Above 20mm
Global Monolithic Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Monolithic Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Solar Industry
- Other Industry
Global Monolithic Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Monolithic Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Monolithic Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Monolithic Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Monolithic Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Monolithic Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CSG
- Guardian Industries
- AGC
- Tecnoglass
- NSG
- Saint-Gobain
- PPG Industries
- Taiwan Glass
- KIBING
- Xinyi
- Sisecam
- Schott AG
- China Glass
- Central Glass
- Viracon
- ITI Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Monolithic Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Monolithic Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Monolithic Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Monolithic Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Monolithic Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Monolithic Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Monolithic Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Monolithic Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Monolithic Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Monolithic Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Monolithic Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Monolithic Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Monolithic Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monolithic Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Monolithic Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monolithic Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Monolithic Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
