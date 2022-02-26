Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation market was valued at 1401.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1753.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

With Facings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation include Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Manson Insulation, Johns Manville and CMI Specialty Insulation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

With Facings

Without Facings

Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Manson Insulation

Johns Manville

CMI Specialty Insulation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Players in Global Market

