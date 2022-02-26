Silkscreen Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silk-screen printed glass is a special kind of decorative glass made by printing a layer of ceramic ink on the surface of glass through the screen mesh for tempering or heat-strengthening process after. As a result silk-screen printed glass is durable, scratch-proof, solar shading and with anti-glare effect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silkscreen Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Silkscreen Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silkscreen Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Silkscreen Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silkscreen Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low-e Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silkscreen Glass include AGC, Saint-Gobain, NSG, Guardian glass, Taiwan Glass, KIBING, Xinyi, Sisecam and PPG Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silkscreen Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silkscreen Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Silkscreen Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low-e Glass

Special Glass

Other

Global Silkscreen Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Silkscreen Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Global Silkscreen Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Silkscreen Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silkscreen Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silkscreen Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silkscreen Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Silkscreen Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC

Saint-Gobain

NSG

Guardian glass

Taiwan Glass

KIBING

Xinyi

Sisecam

PPG Industries

Central Glass

Jinjing

Schott AG

Yaohua

China Glass

Shahe Glass

CSG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silkscreen Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silkscreen Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silkscreen Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silkscreen Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silkscreen Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silkscreen Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silkscreen Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silkscreen Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silkscreen Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silkscreen Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silkscreen Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silkscreen Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silkscreen Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silkscreen Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silkscreen Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silkscreen Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Silkscreen Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

