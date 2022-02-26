NewsTechnology

PVC Jacketing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PVC Jacketing

The global PVC Jacketing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Thickness 0.020″ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Jacketing include Proto Corporation, Zeston (Johns Manville), Speedline Corporation and Knauf Insulation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC Jacketing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Jacketing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Jacketing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Thickness 0.020″
  • Thickness 0.030″

Global PVC Jacketing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Jacketing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Indoors
  • Outdoors

Global PVC Jacketing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Jacketing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies PVC Jacketing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies PVC Jacketing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies PVC Jacketing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies PVC Jacketing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Proto Corporation
  • Zeston (Johns Manville)
  • Speedline Corporation
  • Knauf Insulation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Jacketing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Jacketing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Jacketing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Jacketing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Jacketing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Jacketing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Jacketing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Jacketing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Jacketing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Jacketing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Jacketing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Jacketing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Jacketing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Jacketing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Jacketing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Jacketing Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Jacketing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Thickness 0.020″
4.1.3 Thickness 0.030

