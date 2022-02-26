PVC Jacketing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PVC Jacketing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thickness 0.020″ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Jacketing include Proto Corporation, Zeston (Johns Manville), Speedline Corporation and Knauf Insulation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC Jacketing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Jacketing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Jacketing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thickness 0.020″

Thickness 0.030″

Global PVC Jacketing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Jacketing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indoors

Outdoors

Global PVC Jacketing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Jacketing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC Jacketing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC Jacketing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC Jacketing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PVC Jacketing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Proto Corporation

Zeston (Johns Manville)

Speedline Corporation

Knauf Insulation

