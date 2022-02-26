Natural Zeaxanthin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zeaxanthin is one of the most common carotenoid alcohols found in nature. It is important in the xanthophyll cycle. Synthesized in plants and some micro-organisms, it is the pigment that gives paprika, corn, saffron, wolfberries, and many other plants and microbes their characteristic color.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Zeaxanthin in global, including the following market information:
- Global Natural Zeaxanthin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Natural Zeaxanthin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Natural Zeaxanthin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Zeaxanthin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Zeaxanthin Beadlets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Zeaxanthin include DSM, Kemin Industries, OmniActive Health Technologies, Kalsec Inc., Valensa International, AKHIL HEALTHCARE, Chrysantis, IOSA and PIVEG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Zeaxanthin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Zeaxanthin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Natural Zeaxanthin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural Zeaxanthin Beadlets
- Natural Zeaxanthin Powder
- Natural Zeaxanthin Liquid
Global Natural Zeaxanthin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Natural Zeaxanthin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Soft-gelatine Capsules
- Tablets
- Hard-shell Capsules
- Beverages
- Foods
Global Natural Zeaxanthin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Natural Zeaxanthin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Natural Zeaxanthin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Natural Zeaxanthin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Natural Zeaxanthin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Natural Zeaxanthin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DSM
- Kemin Industries
- OmniActive Health Technologies
- Kalsec Inc.
- Valensa International
- AKHIL HEALTHCARE
- Chrysantis
- IOSA
- PIVEG
- Zelang Medical Technology
- ZMC
- Vitajoy Bio-tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Zeaxanthin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Zeaxanthin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Zeaxanthin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Zeaxanthin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Zeaxanthin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Zeaxanthin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Zeaxanthin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Zeaxanthin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Zeaxanthin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Zeaxanthin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Zeaxanthin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Zeaxanthin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Zeaxanthin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Zeaxanthin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Zeaxanthin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Zeaxanthin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/