PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PVC Fitting Covers

The global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

UV-Resistant White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing include Speedline Corporationg, Knauf Insulation, Zeston (Johns Manville), Proto and Harrison Machine & Plastic Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • UV-Resistant White
  • Yellow
  • Green
  • Red
  • Black
  • Other

Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Indoors
  • Outdoors

Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Speedline Corporationg
  • Knauf Insulation
  • Zeston (Johns Manville)
  • Proto
  • Harrison Machine & Plastic Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Fitting Covers and Jacketing Players in Global Market

