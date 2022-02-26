Linear Guideway Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Linear Guideway in global, including the following market information:

Global Linear Guideway Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Linear Guideway Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Linear Guideway companies in 2021 (%)

The global Linear Guideway market was valued at 2244 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3035.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ball Guide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Linear Guideway include THK(JP), HIWIN(TW), NSK(JP), Bosch Rexroth(DE), IKO(JP), Schaeffler(DE), PMI(TW), PBC Linear(US) and Schneeberger(CH), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Linear Guideway manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Linear Guideway Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Linear Guideway Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ball Guide

Roller Guide

Needle Guide

Global Linear Guideway Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Linear Guideway Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wire EDM Machines

CNC Machines

Milling Machines

Other

Global Linear Guideway Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Linear Guideway Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Linear Guideway revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Linear Guideway revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Linear Guideway sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Linear Guideway sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

THK(JP)

HIWIN(TW)

NSK(JP)

Bosch Rexroth(DE)

IKO(JP)

Schaeffler(DE)

PMI(TW)

PBC Linear(US)

Schneeberger(CH)

SBC(KR)

TBI MOTION(TW)

Rollon(IT)

CPC(TW)

Thomson(US)

HTPM(CN)

Best Precision(CN)

Yigong China(CN)

HJMT(CN)

Golden CNC Group(CN)

Shandong Sair(CN)

Right Machinery(CN)

ZNT(CN)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Linear Guideway Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Linear Guideway Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Linear Guideway Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Linear Guideway Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Linear Guideway Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Linear Guideway Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Linear Guideway Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Linear Guideway Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Linear Guideway Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Linear Guideway Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Linear Guideway Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Linear Guideway Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Linear Guideway Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linear Guideway Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Linear Guideway Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linear Guideway Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Linear Guideway Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

