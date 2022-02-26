Anhydrous Ammonia Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Anhydrous Ammonia market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metallurgical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anhydrous Ammonia include Yara, CF Industries, Nutrien, TogliattiAzot, Nutrien, Koch, OCI Nitrogen, BASF and Acron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anhydrous Ammonia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metallurgical Grade

Refrigeration Grade

Commercial Grade

Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Agriculture

Metallurgical Industry

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anhydrous Ammonia revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anhydrous Ammonia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anhydrous Ammonia sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anhydrous Ammonia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yara

CF Industries

Nutrien

TogliattiAzot

Koch

OCI Nitrogen

BASF

Acron

Tanner Industries

EuroChem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anhydrous Ammonia Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anhydrous Ammonia Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anhydrous Ammonia Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anhydrous Ammonia Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anhydrous Ammonia Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous Ammonia Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anhydrous Ammonia Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous Ammonia Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

