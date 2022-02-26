Anhydrous Ammonia Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anhydrous Ammonia
The global Anhydrous Ammonia market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metallurgical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anhydrous Ammonia include Yara, CF Industries, Nutrien, TogliattiAzot, Nutrien, Koch, OCI Nitrogen, BASF and Acron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anhydrous Ammonia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metallurgical Grade
- Refrigeration Grade
- Commercial Grade
Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Industry
- Agriculture
- Metallurgical Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Other
Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anhydrous Ammonia revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anhydrous Ammonia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anhydrous Ammonia sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Anhydrous Ammonia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Yara
- CF Industries
- Nutrien
- TogliattiAzot
- Koch
- OCI Nitrogen
- BASF
- Acron
- Tanner Industries
- EuroChem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anhydrous Ammonia Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anhydrous Ammonia Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anhydrous Ammonia Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anhydrous Ammonia Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anhydrous Ammonia Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anhydrous Ammonia Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous Ammonia Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anhydrous Ammonia Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous Ammonia Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
