Fibre Channel Switches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fibre Channel Switches in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fibre Channel Switches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fibre Channel Switches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Fibre Channel Switches companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fibre Channel Switches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Modular Director Switches(Backbone Switches) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fibre Channel Switches include FUJITSU, Lenovo, Brocade, QLogic, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Huawei and ATTO and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fibre Channel Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fibre Channel Switches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fibre Channel Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Modular Director Switches(Backbone Switches)
- Semi-modular Switches(Edge Switches)
Global Fibre Channel Switches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fibre Channel Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Government
- Company
- Other
Global Fibre Channel Switches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fibre Channel Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fibre Channel Switches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fibre Channel Switches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fibre Channel Switches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Fibre Channel Switches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FUJITSU
- Lenovo
- Brocade
- QLogic
- Cisco
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- IBM
- Huawei
- ATTO
- NEC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fibre Channel Switches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fibre Channel Switches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fibre Channel Switches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fibre Channel Switches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fibre Channel Switches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fibre Channel Switches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fibre Channel Switches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fibre Channel Switches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fibre Channel Switches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fibre Channel Switches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fibre Channel Switches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fibre Channel Switches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fibre Channel Switches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibre Channel Switches Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fibre Channel Switches Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibre Channel Switches Companies
4 Sights by Product
