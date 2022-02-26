PVC Fittings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PVC Fittings
The global PVC Fittings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Schedule 40 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Fittings include Finolex Industries Limited, Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Proto Corporation, Zeston, Speedline Corporation, LASCO Fittings, Astral Poly Technik Limited and Prince Pipes and Fittings Private Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC Fittings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Fittings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PVC Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PVC Schedule 40
- PVC Schedule 80
- Others
Global PVC Fittings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PVC Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- HVAC
- Hydraulics
- Power Plant
- Construction
- Others
Global PVC Fittings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PVC Fittings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PVC Fittings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PVC Fittings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PVC Fittings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies PVC Fittings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Finolex Industries Limited
- Supreme Industries
- Jain Irrigation Systems Limited
- Proto Corporation
- Zeston
- Speedline Corporation
- LASCO Fittings
- Astral Poly Technik Limited
- Prince Pipes and Fittings Private Limited
- Thogus
- Fusion PPR
- TBL Performance Plastics
- Shandgroup
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Fittings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Fittings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Fittings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Fittings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Fittings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Fittings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Fittings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Fittings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Fittings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Fittings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Fittings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Fittings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Fittings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Fittings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Fittings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Fittings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Fittings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PVC Schedule 40
4.1.3 PVC Schedule 80
