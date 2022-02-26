Offshore Drilling Rigs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Drilling Rigs in global, including the following market information:

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Offshore Drilling Rigs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Offshore Drilling Rigs market was valued at 77200 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 124750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Jackup Offshore Drilling Rigs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Offshore Drilling Rigs include Ensco, Noble Corporation, China Oilfield Services Limited., Nabors Industries, Pacific Drilling, Rowan Companies, Seadrill, Transocean and Vantage Drilling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Offshore Drilling Rigs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Jackup Offshore Drilling Rigs

Semi-Submersibles Offshore Drilling Rigs

Drillships

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-Deepwater

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Offshore Drilling Rigs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Offshore Drilling Rigs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Offshore Drilling Rigs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Offshore Drilling Rigs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ensco

Noble Corporation

China Oilfield Services Limited.

Nabors Industries

Pacific Drilling

Rowan Companies

Seadrill

Transocean

Vantage Drilling

Hercules Offshore

KCA Deutag

Maersk Drilling

Aban Offshore

Atwood Oceanics

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Drilling Rigs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Offshore Drilling Rigs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Drilling Rigs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Drilling Rigs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Drilling Rigs Companies

4 Sights by Product

