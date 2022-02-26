Offshore Drilling Rigs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Drilling Rigs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Offshore Drilling Rigs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Offshore Drilling Rigs market was valued at 77200 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 124750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Jackup Offshore Drilling Rigs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Offshore Drilling Rigs include Ensco, Noble Corporation, China Oilfield Services Limited., Nabors Industries, Pacific Drilling, Rowan Companies, Seadrill, Transocean and Vantage Drilling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Offshore Drilling Rigs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Jackup Offshore Drilling Rigs
- Semi-Submersibles Offshore Drilling Rigs
- Drillships
Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Shallow Water
- Deepwater
- Ultra-Deepwater
Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Offshore Drilling Rigs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Offshore Drilling Rigs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Offshore Drilling Rigs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Offshore Drilling Rigs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ensco
- Noble Corporation
- China Oilfield Services Limited.
- Nabors Industries
- Pacific Drilling
- Rowan Companies
- Seadrill
- Transocean
- Vantage Drilling
- Hercules Offshore
- KCA Deutag
- Maersk Drilling
- Aban Offshore
- Atwood Oceanics
- Diamond Offshore Drilling
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Offshore Drilling Rigs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Drilling Rigs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Offshore Drilling Rigs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Drilling Rigs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Drilling Rigs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Drilling Rigs Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Sales Market Report 2021
Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition