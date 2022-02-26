Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A precious metal is a rare, naturally occurring metallic chemical element of high economic value. Chemically, the precious metals tend to be less reactive than most elements (see noble metal). They are usually ductile and have a high lustre. Historically, precious metals were important as currency but are now regarded mainly as investment and industrial commodities. Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium each have an ISO 4217 currency code.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing in global, including the following market information:

Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gold and Gold Alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing include Argen(Dentistry), Bulgari, Cooksongold, Heraeus, Legor, Nuovi Gioielli, Bolternstern, Concept Laser and EOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gold and Gold Alloy

Platinum and Platinum Alloys

Silver

Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Additive Manufacturing(AM)

Electronics 3D Printing

Other

Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Argen(Dentistry)

Bulgari

Cooksongold

Heraeus

Legor

Nuovi Gioielli

Bolternstern

Concept Laser

EOS

Johnson Matthey

Nano Dimension

OR Laser

Optomec

Realizer(DMG Mori)

Sisma

Trumpf

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Precious Metals in Additive Manufacturing Product Type

