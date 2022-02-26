High-Temperature Composite Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Resins used for composite applications, which can withstand extreme heat and temperature environments, are considered as high-temperature composite resins. High-temperature resins have a long history in the composites industry with usage in military and commercial aircraft engines. Nowadays, composite stakeholders are betting on these resin technologies in other applications including airframe and other hot sections.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Temperature Composite Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High-Temperature Composite Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-Temperature Composite Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BMI Composite Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Temperature Composite Resins include Hexcel Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Koninklijke TenCate, Lonza Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Nexam Chemical Holding, Renegade Materials Corporation and Solvay. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-Temperature Composite Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BMI Composite Resin

Cyanate Ester Composite Resin

Polyimide Composite Resin

HT Thermoplastic Composite Resins

Other

Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Others

Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Temperature Composite Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Temperature Composite Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-Temperature Composite Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High-Temperature Composite Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hexcel Corporation

Hexion

Huntsman Corporation

Koninklijke TenCate

Lonza Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Nexam Chemical Holding

Renegade Materials Corporation

Solvay

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-Temperature Composite Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Temperature Composite Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Temperature Composite Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Temperature Composite Resins Players in Global Market

