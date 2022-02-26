High-Temperature Composite Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Resins used for composite applications, which can withstand extreme heat and temperature environments, are considered as high-temperature composite resins. High-temperature resins have a long history in the composites industry with usage in military and commercial aircraft engines. Nowadays, composite stakeholders are betting on these resin technologies in other applications including airframe and other hot sections.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Temperature Composite Resins in global, including the following market information:
- Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five High-Temperature Composite Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-Temperature Composite Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
BMI Composite Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-Temperature Composite Resins include Hexcel Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Koninklijke TenCate, Lonza Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Nexam Chemical Holding, Renegade Materials Corporation and Solvay. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-Temperature Composite Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- BMI Composite Resin
- Cyanate Ester Composite Resin
- Polyimide Composite Resin
- HT Thermoplastic Composite Resins
- Other
Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace & Defense
- Transportation
- Others
Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High-Temperature Composite Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High-Temperature Composite Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High-Temperature Composite Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies High-Temperature Composite Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hexcel Corporation
- Hexion
- Huntsman Corporation
- Koninklijke TenCate
- Lonza Group
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Nexam Chemical Holding
- Renegade Materials Corporation
- Solvay
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-Temperature Composite Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-Temperature Composite Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Temperature Composite Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Temperature Composite Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Temperature Composite Resins Players in Global Market
