Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blue Fluorescence Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) include BASF, Mayzo, RPM International, Huntsman, Clariant, Keystone, Brilliant Group, Aron Universal and Apex enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blue Fluorescence

Green Fluorescence

Red Fluorescence

Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textiles & Apparel

Consumer Products

Security & Safety

Packaging

Other

Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Mayzo

RPM International

Huntsman

Clariant

Keystone

Brilliant Group

Aron Universal

Apex enterprise

Universal Masterbatch

Kandui Industries

RTP

AK Scientific

Aceto Corporation

TEH Fong Min International

Calco Polychem

Soltex Petro Products

Plastiblends India

Alok Masterbatches

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Players in Global Market

