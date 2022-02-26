Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fluorescent Whitening Agents
The global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Blue Fluorescence Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) include BASF, Mayzo, RPM International, Huntsman, Clariant, Keystone, Brilliant Group, Aron Universal and Apex enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Blue Fluorescence
- Green Fluorescence
- Red Fluorescence
Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textiles & Apparel
- Consumer Products
- Security & Safety
- Packaging
- Other
Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Mayzo
- RPM International
- Huntsman
- Clariant
- Keystone
- Brilliant Group
- Aron Universal
- Apex enterprise
- Universal Masterbatch
- Kandui Industries
- RTP
- AK Scientific
- Aceto Corporation
- TEH Fong Min International
- Calco Polychem
- Soltex Petro Products
- Plastiblends India
- Alok Masterbatches
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorescent Whitening Agents (FWAs) Players in Global Market
