Formulation Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Formulation Additives can be used for Construction,Transportation,Industrial and Oil & Gas
Food & Beverage, Furniture & Flooring, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Formulation Additives in global, including the following market information:
- Global Formulation Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Formulation Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Formulation Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Formulation Additives market was valued at 18750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26050 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Defoamers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Formulation Additives include Afcona Additives, BASF, Cytec(Solvay), Evonik, Isca UK, Michelman, Eastman, Cabot and Allnex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Formulation Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Formulation Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Formulation Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Defoamers
- Rheology Modifiers
- Dispersing Agents
Global Formulation Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Formulation Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Transportation
- Industrial and Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverage
- Furniture & Flooring
Global Formulation Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Formulation Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Formulation Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Formulation Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Formulation Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Formulation Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Afcona Additives
- BASF
- Cytec(Solvay)
- Evonik
- Isca UK
- Michelman
- Eastman
- Cabot
- Allnex
- Munzing Corporation
- Arkema
- BYK Additives
- DowDuPont
- Honeywell
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Lanxess
- Akzonobel
- Lehmann&Voss&Co.
- Huntsman
- Elementis
- King Industries
- Borchers
- San Nopco
- Harmony Additive
- Trio
- Patcham FZC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Formulation Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Formulation Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Formulation Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Formulation Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Formulation Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Formulation Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Formulation Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Formulation Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Formulation Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Formulation Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Formulation Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Formulation Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Formulation Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formulation Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Formulation Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formulation Additives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
