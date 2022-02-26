Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote Control Parking Spot Lock in global, including the following market information:

Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Remote Control Parking Spot Lock companies in 2021 (%)

The global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock market was valued at 64 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 97.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

X-type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Remote Control Parking Spot Lock include Thats My Spot, Designated Parking(China), Rapid Automatic Access, Fuka, Ansai, Huayi, Wejion, P-Lock and Shining, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Remote Control Parking Spot Lock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

X-type

K-type

U-type

A-type

D-type

Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Carparks

Residential Apartment?s Blocks

Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Remote Control Parking Spot Lock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Remote Control Parking Spot Lock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Remote Control Parking Spot Lock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Remote Control Parking Spot Lock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thats My Spot

Designated Parking(China)

Rapid Automatic Access

Fuka

Ansai

Huayi

Wejion

P-Lock

Shining

Lijun

Bokai

Jkdc Security

SJHY

Goldantell

Fuyou

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Remote Control Parking Spot Lock Product Type

