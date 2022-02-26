Food Sugar Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coating is an industrial process that consists of applying a liquid or a powder onto the surface of a product of any possible shape to convey new properties. Coating designates an operation as much as the result of it: the application of a layer and the layer itself
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Sugar Coating in global, including the following market information:
- Global Food Sugar Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Food Sugar Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Food Sugar Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Sugar Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Batter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Sugar Coating include Archer Daniels Midland Company(ADM), Bowman Ingredients, Buhler AG, Cargill, Clextral, Dumoulin, GEA Group, Ingredion Incorporated and JBT Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Sugar Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Sugar Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Sugar Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Batter
- Flours
- Other
Global Food Sugar Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Sugar Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Bakery
- Snacks
- Other
Global Food Sugar Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Sugar Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Sugar Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Sugar Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Food Sugar Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Food Sugar Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Archer Daniels Midland Company(ADM)
- Bowman Ingredients
- Buhler AG
- Cargill
- Clextral
- Dumoulin
- GEA Group
- Ingredion Incorporated
- JBT Corporation
- Kerry Group
- Marel
- Newly Weds Foods
- PGP International
- Spice Application Systems
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- TNA Australia Pty Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Sugar Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Sugar Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Sugar Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Sugar Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Sugar Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Sugar Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Sugar Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Sugar Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Sugar Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Sugar Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Sugar Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Sugar Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Sugar Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Sugar Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Sugar Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Sugar Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
