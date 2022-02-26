Ceramics Additive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In recent years, various additive manufacturing (AM) technologies that are capable of processing ceramic materials have been demonstrated. On one hand, many of the AM ceramic technologies have demonstrated geometry freedom capability and broad range of material flexibility. In some of the ceramic AM processes the part accuracies have also been favorably demonstrated. On the other hand, when reviewing the requirements of ceramic structures from applications perspective, there still appears to exist a misalignment between the demonstrated capability of ceramic AM and the required performance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramics Additive in global, including the following market information:

Global Ceramics Additive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ceramics Additive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ceramics Additive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ceramics Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stereolithography Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ceramics Additive include 3D Ceram Sinto, Admatec, HP, Kwambio, Nanoe, Tethon 3D, Lithoz, Prodways and 3D Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ceramics Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ceramics Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ceramics Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stereolithography

Binder Jetting and CIM

Material Extrusion(MEAM)

Global Ceramics Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ceramics Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Stereolithography

Electronics and Optics

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Rail

Maritime and Energy

Biomedical and Dental

Global Ceramics Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ceramics Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ceramics Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ceramics Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ceramics Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ceramics Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D Ceram Sinto

Admatec

HP

Kwambio

Nanoe

Tethon 3D

Lithoz

Prodways

3D Systems

voxeljet

ExOne

Johnson Matthey

XJet

