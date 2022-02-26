Catalyst Carriers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Catalyst carriers are porous substrate materials that are used in the chemicals and petrochemicals industries for refining liquids and gases into intermediate and end-use products. Refineries around the world convert naturally occurring liquids, gases and intermediates into usable products such as fuels, chemicals, oilsand lubricants. The refining process involves cracking hydrocarbons at high temperatures and pressures in the presence of a catalyst.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Catalyst Carriers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Catalyst Carriers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Catalyst Carriers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Catalyst Carriers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Catalyst Carriers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Catalyst Carriers include Almatis, Applied Catalyst, BASF, C&CS, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Ceramtec, Ultramet and Christy Catalytics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Catalyst Carriers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Catalyst Carriers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Catalyst Carriers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ceramics
- Activated Carbon
- Zeolites
Global Catalyst Carriers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Catalyst Carriers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical Manufacturing
- Automotive
Global Catalyst Carriers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Catalyst Carriers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Catalyst Carriers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Catalyst Carriers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Catalyst Carriers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Catalyst Carriers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Almatis
- Applied Catalyst
- BASF
- C&CS
- Cabot Corporation
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Ceramtec
- Ultramet
- Christy Catalytics
- Coorstek
- Devson Groups
- W.R.Grace
- Evonik Industries
- Exacer
- Focus Catalyst Carrier
- JGC Catalysts and Chemicals
- Magma Ceramics & Catalysts
- Noritake
- Pingxiang Gophin Chemical
- Porocel
- Riogen
- Saint-Gobain
- Sasol
- Sinocata
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Catalyst Carriers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Catalyst Carriers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Catalyst Carriers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Catalyst Carriers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Catalyst Carriers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Catalyst Carriers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Catalyst Carriers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Catalyst Carriers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Catalyst Carriers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Catalyst Carriers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Catalyst Carriers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Catalyst Carriers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Catalyst Carriers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Catalyst Carriers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Catalyst Carriers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Catalyst Carriers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
