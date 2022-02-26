Aroma Ingredient Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

According to the Personal Care Product Council’s Ingredient Database, “Aroma is a term for ingredient labeling used to identify that a product contains a material or combination of materials normally added to a cosmetic to produce or to mask a particular flavor.”

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aroma Ingredient in global, including the following market information:

Global Aroma Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aroma Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aroma Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aroma Ingredient market was valued at 2590.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3337.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthetic Ingredients Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aroma Ingredient include Bel Flavors & Fragrances, Frutarom, Huabao, Mane, Robertet SA, Symrise, Givaudan, Firmenich SA and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.(IFF), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aroma Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aroma Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aroma Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthetic Ingredients

Natural Ingredients

Global Aroma Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aroma Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fine Fragrances

Toiletries

Cosmetics

Global Aroma Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aroma Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aroma Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aroma Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aroma Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aroma Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bel Flavors & Fragrances

Frutarom

Huabao

Mane

Robertet SA

Symrise

Givaudan

Firmenich SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.(IFF)

Takasago International Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.

Ogawa & Co., Ltd

Solvay

Kao Corporation

Vigon International

Yingyang(China) Aroma Chemical Group

S H Kelkar and Company Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aroma Ingredient Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aroma Ingredient Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aroma Ingredient Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aroma Ingredient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aroma Ingredient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aroma Ingredient Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aroma Ingredient Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aroma Ingredient Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aroma Ingredient Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aroma Ingredient Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aroma Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aroma Ingredient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aroma Ingredient Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aroma Ingredient Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aroma Ingredient Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aroma Ingredient Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aroma Ingredient Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

