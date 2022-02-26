Silicone Rubber Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicone Rubber Tape is a tape made by applying a silicone rubber layer to one side of polyester film (PET) and coating the other side with an acrylic adhesive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Rubber Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicone Rubber Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicone Rubber Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Silicone Rubber Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicone Rubber Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Based Silicone Rubber Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicone Rubber Tape include 3M, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, tesa SE, Henkel, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer, LINTEC Corporation and Achem Technology Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicone Rubber Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicone Rubber Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicone Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Based Silicone Rubber Tape

Silicon Rubber Based Silicone Rubber Tape

Global Silicone Rubber Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicone Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

Global Silicone Rubber Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicone Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicone Rubber Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicone Rubber Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicone Rubber Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Silicone Rubber Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicone Rubber Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicone Rubber Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicone Rubber Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicone Rubber Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicone Rubber Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicone Rubber Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicone Rubber Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicone Rubber Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicone Rubber Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicone Rubber Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicone Rubber Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone Rubber Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone Rubber Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Rubber Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone Rubber Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Rubber Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

