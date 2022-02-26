PTFE Film Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a synthetic material used in a variety of industries and applications to reduce the coefficient of friction. Because of its non-stick properties and high heat resistance, PTFE is used as a non-stick coating for frying pans and other cookware. It makes an excellent insulating material for electrical applications because of its non-conductivity. PTFE is non-reactive to numerous chemicals, due to the chemical resistance of fluoropolymer bonds; making it effective in containers and pipework for reactive and corrosive substances. PTFE reduces friction, wear and energy efficiency of machinery. Because of its low friction, PTFE is used in industrial applications where sliding action of parts is required, such as with bearings, gears, slide plates, etc. In these applications, it delivers significantly better performance than nylon or acetal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PTFE Film Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global PTFE Film Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PTFE Film Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five PTFE Film Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global PTFE Film Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Density PTFE Film Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PTFE Film Tape include 3M, Saint-Gobain, Henkel, Berry, Nitto, Technetics Group, A.W.Chesterton Company, Dixon Valve and Oatey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PTFE Film Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PTFE Film Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PTFE Film Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Density PTFE Film Tape

Standard Density PTFE Film Tape

Medium Density PTFE Film Tape

High Density PTFE Film Tape

Global PTFE Film Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PTFE Film Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Appliance

Automotive

Chemical

Electronic and Electrical

Plumbing and Pipe

Others

Global PTFE Film Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PTFE Film Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PTFE Film Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PTFE Film Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PTFE Film Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PTFE Film Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Saint-Gobain

Henkel

Berry

Nitto

Technetics Group

A.W.Chesterton Company

Dixon Valve

Oatey

DeWAL Industries(Rogers)

RectorSeal

SSP Corporation

Gasoila Chemicals

JC Whitlam Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PTFE Film Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PTFE Film Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PTFE Film Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PTFE Film Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PTFE Film Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PTFE Film Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PTFE Film Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PTFE Film Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PTFE Film Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PTFE Film Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PTFE Film Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTFE Film Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PTFE Film Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE Film Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PTFE Film Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE Film Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PTFE Film Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

