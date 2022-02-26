Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrasonic Plastic Welder in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Ultrasonic Plastic Welder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automatic Ultrasonic Welder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultrasonic Plastic Welder include Branson, Schuke, Herrmann, Frimo, Dukane, Rinco, Sonics & Materials, Mecasonic and Kepu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ultrasonic Plastic Welder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Automatic Ultrasonic Welder
- Semi-automatic Ultrasonic Welder
- Manual Ultrasonic Welder
Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Medical
- Packaging and Clothing
- Others
Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ultrasonic Plastic Welder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ultrasonic Plastic Welder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ultrasonic Plastic Welder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Ultrasonic Plastic Welder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Branson
- Schuke
- Herrmann
- Frimo
- Dukane
- Rinco
- Sonics & Materials
- Mecasonic
- Kepu
- Sedeco
- Xin Dongli
- Maxwide Ultrasonic
- Kormax System
- Ever Ultrasonic
- Forward Technology
- Sonabond
- Hornwell
- Chuxin Sonic tech
- Success Ultrasonic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultrasonic Plastic Welder Companies
