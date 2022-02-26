News

Butyl Rubber Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Butyl Rubber Tape is a kind of tapes usually used for waterproof

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butyl Rubber Tape in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Butyl Rubber Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Butyl Rubber Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Butyl Rubber Tape companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Butyl Rubber Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-coated Butyl Rubber Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butyl Rubber Tape include Nitto, 3M, MBK Tape Solutions, Tape-Rite Co.,Inc., Shurtape Technologies,LLC, Resolite, Haggard & Stocking Associates,Inc., Budnick Converting and Johnson Plastic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butyl Rubber Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butyl Rubber Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Butyl Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Single-coated Butyl Rubber Tape
  • Double-coated Butyl Rubber Tape

Global Butyl Rubber Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Butyl Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Healthcare
  • Packaging

Global Butyl Rubber Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Butyl Rubber Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Butyl Rubber Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Butyl Rubber Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Butyl Rubber Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Butyl Rubber Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Nitto
  • 3M
  • MBK Tape Solutions
  • Tape-Rite Co.,Inc.
  • Shurtape Technologies,LLC
  • Resolite
  • Haggard & Stocking Associates,Inc.
  • Budnick Converting
  • Johnson Plastic
  • Robert McKeown
  • Protopak Engineering
  • Universal Polymer
  • Gardico

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Butyl Rubber Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Butyl Rubber Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Butyl Rubber Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Butyl Rubber Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Butyl Rubber Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Butyl Rubber Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Butyl Rubber Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Butyl Rubber Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Butyl Rubber Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Butyl Rubber Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Butyl Rubber Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Butyl Rubber Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Butyl Rubber Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Rubber Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Butyl Rubber Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Rubber Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

