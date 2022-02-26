Universal Joint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Universal Joint in global, including the following market information:
- Global Universal Joint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Universal Joint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Universal Joint companies in 2021 (%)
The global Universal Joint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Constant Velocity Joint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Universal Joint include GKN, NTN, AAM, Meritor, Wanxiang, Dana, Nexteer, Hyundai WIA and JTEKT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Universal Joint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Universal Joint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Universal Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Constant Velocity Joint
- Cross-axis Universal Joint
Global Universal Joint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Universal Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Universal Joint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Universal Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Universal Joint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Universal Joint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Universal Joint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Universal Joint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GKN
- NTN
- AAM
- Meritor
- Wanxiang
- Dana
- Nexteer
- Hyundai WIA
- JTEKT
- IFA Rotorion
- SKF
- Seohan Group
- Guansheng
- Neapco
- Feizhou Vehicle
- Heri Automotive
- Xiangyang Automobile Bearing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Universal Joint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Universal Joint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Universal Joint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Universal Joint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Universal Joint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Universal Joint Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Universal Joint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Universal Joint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Universal Joint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Universal Joint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Universal Joint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Universal Joint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Universal Joint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Universal Joint Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Universal Joint Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Universal Joint Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Universal Joint Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
