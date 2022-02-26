Handheld GPS Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld GPS Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Handheld GPS Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Handheld GPS Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Handheld GPS Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Handheld GPS Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Handheld GPS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Handheld GPS Device include Apple, Garmin, Samsung, SONY, Adidas, Nike, Golife, Fitbit and TomTom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Handheld GPS Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Handheld GPS Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handheld GPS Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Handheld GPS

Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

Digital Map Handheld GPS

Global Handheld GPS Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handheld GPS Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Golfing

Running

Cycling

Hiking

Other

Global Handheld GPS Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handheld GPS Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Handheld GPS Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Handheld GPS Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Handheld GPS Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Handheld GPS Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apple

Garmin

Samsung

SONY

Adidas

Nike

Golife

Fitbit

TomTom

Polar

Motorola

SUUNTO

Bryton

Magellan

Bushnell

DeLorme

Global Sat

Gerk

Tomoon

InWatch

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Handheld GPS Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Handheld GPS Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Handheld GPS Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Handheld GPS Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Handheld GPS Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handheld GPS Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Handheld GPS Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld GPS Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Handheld GPS Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld GPS Device Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

